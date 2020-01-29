Ursuline & Mooney; Desperate for a win in Friday’s Game of the Week

Ursuline has won 9 of their last 10 meetings with Mooney

Mooney is looking to avoid their 2nd 3-game skid of the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of schools in desperate need of a victory will be the focus of this Friday’s Game of the Week. Ursuline travels to Mooney for a key match up. Each team has lost back-to-back games.

The Cardinals look to put together their first back-to-back wins against rival-Ursuline since 2010.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Ursuline (7-10) at Mooney (7-8)

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 10, 2020 – Mooney, 65-61

Feb. 1, 2019 – Ursuline, 69-66

Jan. 4, 2019 – Ursuline, 72-64 (OT)

Feb. 17, 2018 – Ursuline, 46-41

Feb. 2, 2018 – Ursuline, 43-29

Last Meeting

-Mooney ended their long losing skid to rival-Ursuline on January 10 with a 65-61 victory on the road. The Cardinals outscored Ursuline in the second half by 6 points (38-32). Devon Jenkins paced Mooney with 17 points. Daysean Harris led all scorers with 20 for Ursuline.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 59.1; Mooney, 52.7

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 53.4; Ursuline, 62.9

Game Notes

-Ursuline had won 9 in a row against Mooney until their January 10th meeting – where the Cardinals came away with a 65-61 win. Prior to that victory, Mooney’s last win against Ursuline was on February 13, 2015. The Cardinals downed the state ranked #7 Irish – 47-43 – behind 22 points from Antonio Bruno and a double-double from Andrew Armstrong (16 points, 11 rebounds).

-The Irish have posted a 2-8 mark since Christmas; however, their two victories came within the last 11 days as they topped Bristol (74-59) and Girard (93-47). Ursuline fell to Chaney, 63-55, in their last time out on Tuesday. Brady Shannon led the Irish with 17.

-Just twice this year have Ursuline held their opponents below 50 points.

-The Cardinals have won 5 of their last 8 games after losing back-to-back-to-back games almost a month ago to Boardman (52-37), Chaney (67-58) and Harding (50-43). Now, they’ll look to avoid another three game losing skid. On Tuesday, Mike Pelini’s 16 points wasn’t enough as they fell in overtime to East (54-45).

-When Mooney scores 55 points or more, the Cardinals are 5-2. When the team is held below 50, they’re 1-5.

Steel Valley Conference Standings

x-Chaney – 5-0 (13-3)

Mooney – 2-2 (7-8)

Ursuline – 1-3 (7-10)

East – 1-4 (4-13)

x-Won SVC title

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Feb. 4 – at East (4-13)

Feb. 7 – at Massillon (11-4)

Feb. 15 – at South Range (9-6)

Mooney

Feb. 4 – at Chaney (13-3)

Feb. 7 – at Howland (4-11)

Feb. 14 – Warren JFK (4-11)