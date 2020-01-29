Ursuline & Mooney; Desperate for a win in Friday’s Game of the Week

Mooney is looking to avoid their 2nd 3-game skid of the season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of schools in desperate need of a victory will be the focus of this Friday’s Game of the Week. Ursuline travels to Mooney for a key match up. Each team has lost back-to-back games.
The Cardinals look to put together their first back-to-back wins against rival-Ursuline since 2010.
High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV
Ursuline (7-10) at Mooney (7-8)
Last Five Meetings
Jan. 10, 2020 – Mooney, 65-61
Feb. 1, 2019 – Ursuline, 69-66
Jan. 4, 2019 – Ursuline, 72-64 (OT)
Feb. 17, 2018 – Ursuline, 46-41
Feb. 2, 2018 – Ursuline, 43-29
Last Meeting
-Mooney ended their long losing skid to rival-Ursuline on January 10 with a 65-61 victory on the road. The Cardinals outscored Ursuline in the second half by 6 points (38-32). Devon Jenkins paced Mooney with 17 points. Daysean Harris led all scorers with 20 for Ursuline.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 59.1; Mooney, 52.7
Scoring Defense: Mooney, 53.4; Ursuline, 62.9
Game Notes
-Ursuline had won 9 in a row against Mooney until their January 10th meeting – where the Cardinals came away with a 65-61 win. Prior to that victory, Mooney’s last win against Ursuline was on February 13, 2015. The Cardinals downed the state ranked #7 Irish – 47-43 – behind 22 points from Antonio Bruno and a double-double from Andrew Armstrong (16 points, 11 rebounds).
-The Irish have posted a 2-8 mark since Christmas; however, their two victories came within the last 11 days as they topped Bristol (74-59) and Girard (93-47). Ursuline fell to Chaney, 63-55, in their last time out on Tuesday. Brady Shannon led the Irish with 17.
-Just twice this year have Ursuline held their opponents below 50 points.
-The Cardinals have won 5 of their last 8 games after losing back-to-back-to-back games almost a month ago to Boardman (52-37), Chaney (67-58) and Harding (50-43). Now, they’ll look to avoid another three game losing skid. On Tuesday, Mike Pelini’s 16 points wasn’t enough as they fell in overtime to East (54-45).
-When Mooney scores 55 points or more, the Cardinals are 5-2. When the team is held below 50, they’re 1-5.
Steel Valley Conference Standings
x-Chaney – 5-0 (13-3)
Mooney – 2-2 (7-8)
Ursuline – 1-3 (7-10)
East – 1-4 (4-13)
x-Won SVC title
Upcoming Schedule
Ursuline
Feb. 4 – at East (4-13)
Feb. 7 – at Massillon (11-4)
Feb. 15 – at South Range (9-6)
Mooney
Feb. 4 – at Chaney (13-3)
Feb. 7 – at Howland (4-11)
Feb. 14 – Warren JFK (4-11)