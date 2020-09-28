Ursuline looks to bounce back against rival-Mooney on the Game of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the biggest rivalry games in the state will be played this Friday when Mooney meets Ursuline in Youngstown’s Holy War. The Steel Valley Conference championship is on the line as Ursuline has an opportunity to win the league outright. Mooney is seeking a share of the title.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 6: Friday, October 2, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV)

Cardinal Mooney (1-4) at Ursuline (3-2)

*Same day tape delay on Fox at 11 pm & MyYTV on Saturday at 9 am

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 25, 2019 – Ursuline, 20-13

Oct. 19, 2018 – Mooney, 47-14

Oct. 20, 2017 – Mooney, 49-21

Oct. 21, 2014 – Mooney, 13-9

Oct. 23, 2015 – Ursuline, 28-6

Last Meeting

…The Irish topped Mooney in week 9 – 20-13 – last year to win a share of the Steel Valley title. Brady Shannon tossed two touchdown passes to Matthew Reardon – who hauled in over 140 yards through the air.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 32.6; Mooney, 9.4

Scoring Defense: Ursuline, 22.0; Mooney, 26.2

2020 SVC Standings

Ursuline – 2-0 (3-2)

Chaney – 1-1 (1-4)

Mooney – 1-1 (1-4)

East – 0-2 (0-5)

Cardinal Notes

…Mooney has won 5 of the last 7 meetings between these two schools.

Last year, Mooney finished the year with a winning record at 3-2 on the road. This season, the Cardinals lost their lone road contest at Harding.

In their last outing against Boardman, the Cardinals scored a season-high 17-points but fell 34-17. It marked the 3rd time this season that their opponents have gone over 30-points. Zy’ere Rodgers ran for over 120-yards for Mooney. QB Pat Guerrieri threw for 234 stripes in the losing effort.

Irish Notes

…Ursuline is seeking their first back-to-back wins against their rival-Mooney since 2011-12 (2010-12).

The Irish have scored 24-points or more in each game this season, twice scoring 40-points or more.

Last week, the Irish led Harding 18-7 early in the third quarter but were outscored 21-6 as they fell 28-24. Dante Walker scored on a pair of touchdown runs for Ursuline.

Ursuline is seeking their 3rd victory at home this season. The last time they won 3 or more home games in a single year was in 2014 (4-1).

Revised Schedules

Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 9 – OHSAA Playoffs

Ursuline

Oct. 9 – OHSAA Playoffs