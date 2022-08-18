YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline and Brookfield get the season underway from Stambaugh Stadium on a beautiful evening in Youngstown.

D.C. Ferrell returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to place Ursuline into Brookfield territory to begin the first drive of the game. Three plays later, the Irish had the ball inside the red zone following a Christian Lynch 9-yard carry.

The Warriors held Ursuline on their next two plays to set up a fourth down from Brookfield’s 16-yard line. Ursuline’s new quarterback Jack Ericson took the ball around the left side as #4 ran in for the game’s first score.

After holding Brookfield to a punt after three plays, Ursuline was back at it as on the ninth play of the ensuing drive – Ericson found Will Burney on a touchdown pass from 18-yards out. Burney added on the two-point run to give the Irish a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

On their next drive, the Warriors cut into Ursuline’s lead on a Donovan Pawlowski one-yard scoring run. The drive was highlighted by a pair of Isaiah Jones’ receptions from Pawlowski that amassed a total of 44 yards and two first downs.

Not even a minute passed before the Irish tacked on another score. This time it was senior lineman Michael Branch, who scored from two-yards out. On Ursuline’s first play from scrimmage, the drive was highlighted by Christian Lynch’s 48-yard run.

Brookfield was driving when Landon Charles stepped in front of a Pawlowski pass as he came away with a key interception deep in Ursuline territory.

Two plays later, Ursuline’s offense struck again. This time, Ferrell hauled in a slant pattern from Ericson and went 67-yards inside of the red zone. Lynch raced 14-yards towards the pylon to give the Irish a 31-7 lead.

The Irish finished off their dominating first half with an Ericson 3-yard touchdown run to give Ursuline a 38-7 lead at halftime.

The Warriors received the second half kick, six plays later, Ferrell picked off a Pawlowski pass and returned it 34-yards for six points.

Scoring Chart

Ursuline, 45-7

First Quarter

U – Jack Ericson, 16-yard TD run (kick failed, 10:09)

U – Will Burney, 18-yard TD catch from Ericson (Burney run, 6:12)

B – Donovan Pawlowski, 1-yard TD run (Cole Saloom kick, 2:13)

U – Michael Branch, 2-yard TD run (James McGlone kick, 1:18)

Second Quarter

U – McGlone, 28-yard FG (11:14)

U – Christian Lynch, 14-yard TD run (McGlone kick, 7:22)

U – Ericson, 3-yard TD run (McGlone kick, 0:33)

Third Quarter

U – DC Ferrell, 34-yard INT return (McGlone kick, 7:08)