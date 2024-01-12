YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Cardinal Mooney 69-58 in Steel Valley Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the victory, Ursuline Irish head coach Keith Gunther spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Gunther’s son, Jayden, was named Player of the Game, piling up 19 points in the win.

Ursuline has now topped Cardinal Mooney in seven straight head-to-head matchups.

The Irish improves to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in Steel Valley Conference action.