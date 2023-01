YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline snapped a six-game losing streak to rival Cardinal Mooney with a 45-37 win in Steel Valley Conference girls action on Wednesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Irish Head Coach Bernard Scott joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see the complete postgame interview.

With the victory, Ursuline has now won three straight games, and improves to 7-4 overall on the season.