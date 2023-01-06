YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Chaney 80-65 in Steel Valley Conference girls’ action on Friday night.

The victory also snapped an eight-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Chaney.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Irish head coach Keith Gunther spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see the complete postgame interview.

Ursuline has now won five straight games and improves to 8-1 overall on the season.