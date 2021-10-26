United to host Brookfield in all-local playoff matchup on Saturday’s WKBN ‘Game of the Week’

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United will host their playoff opener against Brookfield this Saturday as the Game of the Week broadcast team will be on hand for their post-season matchup.

United is seeking their first playoff victory. Brookfield is looking to extend their season.

High School Football Game of the Week

Saturday, October 30 at 7 p.m. LIVE on WKBN.com (tape delay at 10 p.m. on MyYTV)

Brookfield (6-3) at United (8-1)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: United, 31.8; Brookfield, 26.6

Scoring Defense: United, 9.3; Brookfield, 13.8

Game Notes

-United’s only blemish this season was a 6-point loss in week two at East Canton (13-7). Tied at 7 in the fourth quarter, the Hornets’ Chase Vacco pushed in from 1-yard out to seal the 13-7 win with 4:44 left in the game.

-The Golden Eagles have won seven straight games and have allowed 12 points or less in each of their last six games.

-Brookfield closed out the regular season by posting wins in five of their last seven games.

-In the six contests where the Warriors won, the defense had permitted an average of 7.5 points. In their three losses, their opponents were able to register a 26.3 scoring average. Those three opponents were Springfield, LaBrae and Garrettsville Garfield – who combined for a record of 28-2.

-Brookfield and United both played Crestview this season. In week three, United topped the Rebels, 28-21, at home. Three weeks later on September 24, Brookfield defeated Crestview, 20-13, on the road.

Playoff History

Brookfield Warriors

9th playoff trip (3rd straight appearance)

State Championships: 1 (1978)

Last Regional Title: 1978

Playoff Record: 7-7

United Golden Eagles

4th playoff trip (1st back-to-back trips)

State Championship: None

Last Regional Title: None

Playoff Record: 0-3

2021 Results

Brookfield

Warriors 20 Champion 7

Garfield 31 Warriors 17

LaBrae 28 Warriors 0

Warriors 40 Newton Falls 7

Warriors 20 Crestview 13

Warriors 62 Campbell Memorial 0

Warriors 31 Western Reserve 12

Springfield 20 Warriors 14

Warriors 35 McDonald 6

United Local

Golden Eagles 28 Southern 6

Golden Eagles 35 Lisbon 6

Golden Eagles 34 Wellsville 7

Golden Eagles 47 East Palestine 12

Golden Eagles 33 Columbiana 12

Golden Eagles 33 Leetonia 0

Golden Eagles 28 Crestview 21

East Canton 13 Golden Eagles 7

Golden Eagles 41 Minerva 7

Winner to play either Trinity or LaBrae