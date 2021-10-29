United looks to make program history against Brookfield on Saturday’s ‘Game of the Week’

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United will play host to Brookfield in an all-local matchup in week 11 on Saturday night.

It is the Golden Eagles’ first home playoff game in program history. They are also seeking the first postseason win in program history.

The game will be featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

It will be streamed live Saturday at 7 p.m. on the WKBN app. The television replay will air Saturday at 10 p.m. on MyYTV.

United enters week 11 with a record of 8-1. The Golden Eagles are riding a seven-game win streak.

Brookfield enters the postseason with a mark of 6-3.

The winner will advance to face the winner of Trinity/LaBrae in week 12.