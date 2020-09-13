Undefeated Fitch awaits Harding on this Friday’s Game of the Week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch seeks to continue their undefeated season when they welcome Harding to town for this Friday’s Game of the Week. The Raiders are coming off of a tough match up with Massillon and look to even their record at 2-2.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 4: Friday, September 18, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV, WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app)

Harding (1-2) at Fitch (3-0)

*Same day tape delay on Fox at 11 pm & MyYTV on Saturday at 9 am

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 20, 2019 – Harding, 10-7

Sept. 14, 2018 – Harding, 49-14

Sept. 15, 2017 – Fitch, 35-20

Sept. 16, 2016 – Harding, 35-0

Sept. 18, 2015 – Harding, 38-0

Last Meeting

…Elijah Taylor connected with Ty Ivory on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead at the half. With the score 10-7, Fitch had one last chance but Harding’s defense forced a turnover on downs to finish with a week 4 victory (10-7) last year.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Fitch, 36.7; Harding, 14.7

Scoring Defense: Fitch, 15.0; Harding, 19.3

Raider Notes

…After dropping 4 meetings in a row (2011-14), Harding has run off wins in four of their last five contests against Fitch. Outscoring the Falcons, 152-56 during that five-year span.

Harding was out gained in their last outing by Massillon, 306 to 35 total yards of offense, as the Raiders fell 24-0 on the road.

Elijah Taylor threw for 2 TDs and over 150-yards in each of his first two games. For the season, he’s completed 52.9% of his 70 passes (37-70) for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Harding’s offense this season has accounted for only 2.2 yards per attempt (68 rushes, 147 yards).

Falcon Notes

…The Falcons are after their first 4-0 start since 2013. The same year they last went undefeated in the regular season (10-0) and advanced to the Region 1 Final.

During the first two weeks of the season, Fitch won by at least four touchdowns (by an average margin of 29 points per game). In week 3, Chaney led 14-0 before Fitch came back to score 21 unanswered points to take the 7-point victory (21-14). Tyler Evans hauled in a 27-yard catch from Devin Sherwood to give the Falcons their go-ahead score. Sherwood threw for 125 yards in the come from behind win.

Revised Schedules

Harding

Sept. 25 – Ursuline (2-1)

Oct. 2 – St. Vincent-St. Mary (2-1)

Fitch

Sept. 26 – at Benedictine (2-1)

Oct. 2 – Steubenville (3-0)