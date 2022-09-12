NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rockets and Blue Jays are set to meet on Friday’s Game of the Week for the opportunity to stay atop the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Scarlet Tier.

Lowellville and Jackson-Milton are both undefeated and have their eyes set on the conference championship and more.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 p.m.)

Lowellville (4-0) at Jackson-Milton (4-0)

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 17, 2021 – Lowellville, 41-7

Aug. 29, 2020 – Jackson-Milton, 37-28

Oct. 11, 2019 – Lowellville, 22-14

Oct. 12, 2018 – Jackson-Milton, 33-0

Oct. 13, 2017 – Lowellville, 14-0

Last Meeting

-Lowellville’s defense held the Blue Jays to 146 total yards in last year’s 41-7 win for the Rockets. Vinny Ballone threw for 108 yards and a pair of scores while also rushing for 96 stripes (2 TDs) for the Rockets.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Lowellville, 47.3; Jackson-Milton, 31.5

Scoring Defense: Jackson-Milton, 8.8; Lowellville, 16.8

Game Notes

-The Rockets and the Blue Jays have split their last six meetings.

-Lowellville’s offense has scored 42-points or more in each of their four games played this season (two of which went for over 50-points).

–Senior quarterback Vinny Ballone has led the Rockets’ offense by throwing for 1168 yards and 21 touchdowns (with 0 interceptions). He’s completed 71% of his passes (66-93) and also leading the team in rushing (255). Four different receivers have caught 2 or more touchdowns this season. Brady Bunofsky has hauled in a team-high 22 receptions for 425 yards.

-The Rockets have won eight of their last nine regular season games. The lone loss during that stretch came against Western Reserve (Oct. 1, 2021) by a single point (28-27).

-The Blue Jays defense has posted a pair of shutouts (against Leetonia and LaBrae) so far this season.

-Before this season, Jackson-Milton has lost seven of their previous eight games. During that span, the offense had generated just an average of 10.9 points per outing.

-Alex Schiavi opened the year by throwing for 295 yards and seven touchdowns against Leetonia. For the year, he’s completed 74 of 104 passes (71.2%) while connecting on 12 touchdowns and 842 yards of passing.

-Jackson-Milton and Lowellville have registered their four wins against opponents with the same combined winning percentage of 13% (2-14).

-The two schools met in week one during the pandemic year of 2020. Jackson-Milton won the contest, 37-28, at Lowellville.

2022 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

Lowellville – 1-0 (4-0)

Jackson-Milton – 1-0 (4-0)

Mineral Ridge – 1-0 (4-0)

Waterloo – 1-0 (2-2)

McDonald – 0-1 (1-3)

Western Reserve – 0-1 (1-3)

Springfield – 0-1 (0-4)

Sebring – 0-1 (0-4)

Upcoming Schedule

Lowellville

Sept. 23 – Waterloo (2-2)

Sept. 30 – Sebring (0-4)

Oct. 7 – at McDonald (1-3)

Jackson-Milton

Sept. 23 – Sebring (0-4)

Sept. 30 – Mineral Ridge (4-0)

Oct. 7 – at Waterloo (2-2)