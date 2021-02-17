Two top 5 teams in the state to collide on Game of the Week as Struthers welcomes McDonald

The Wildcats and Blue Devils have each won 20 games this season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A huge matchup awaits us as #5 McDonald visits #4 Struthers on this Friday’s Game of the Week.

Among Ohio-area schools, McDonald and Struthers have won more games than any other program over the past two seasons. The Blue Devils have been victorious in 42 games while Struthers has come out on top 41 times.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)

McDonald, #5 (20-1) at Struthers, #4 (20-0)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 74.6; Struthers, 69.2

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 44.5; McDonald, 57.5

Game Notes

-McDonald has now reached 20 wins in 12 of the past 17 years following their 73-53 victory over Lowellville on Wednesday. Miles Culp and Jake Portolese each scored 24 for the Blue Devils.

-In terms of league recognition, McDonald closed out their MVAC Scarlet Tier season slate with a 13-1 record (good for at least a share of the crown). Their first league championship since 2017-18 when they were the title holders for four consecutive seasons.

-Since 2010, McDonald has spent at least four weeks in the AP Top 10 during a single season five times (2010, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021). The Blue Devils are back in the #5 slot for a second consecutive week.

-The Blue Devils have scored over 70 points in 14 of their 21 games this season.

-McDonald has played up from their Division IV classification 10 times this season. They’re 9-1 against such opponents, outscoring those foes 72.1 to 57.8.

-The Blue Devils’ coach James Franceschelli led Struthers for four years before stepping away in 2018.

-The Wildcats have won back-to-back Northeast 8 championships. This season, Struthers has posted a perfect 12-0 season after last year’s 12-2 mark in the NE8. The last time, the ‘Cats won multiple league titles in a row was from 2009-10 to 2011-12 (three-time AAC champions).

-Prior to last season, Struthers had achieved a winning record in two of their previous seven campaigns (2016-17 and 2017-18).

-Struthers cracked the AP Top 10 on Jan. 25 at #10. Over the past month, the Wildcats have climbed up to #4 in the latest poll.

-Trey Metzka topped the 1,000-point plateau for his career this past Saturday when he scored 14 points to help lead Struthers past Howland, 75-49. Since Jan. 29 (five-game span), Metzka has averaged 16 points per game. Metzka has scored 24 twice this season (at Jefferson on Jan. 22 and at Lakeview a week prior).

-The Wildcats have topped 70 points in nine of their 20 games this season. Their defense has held the opposition to less than 55 points in all but two outings this season.

2021 Division IV – Northeast 2 District Field

Sectional Semifinals (Feb. 23)

Game 1: Bloomfield at McDonald

Game 2: Maplewood at Valley Christian

Game 3: Leetonia at Lake Center Christian

Game 4: Western Reserve at Jackson-Milton

Sectional Championship (Feb. 26)

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. St. John

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Windham

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Warren JFK

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Sebring

District Semifinal (Mar. 2)

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining winners, Mar. 5

2021 Division II – Northeast 1 District Field

Sectional Semifinals (Feb. 23)

Game 1: Niles at Struthers

Game 2: East at Streetsboro

Game 3: Field at Canton South

Game 4: Ravenna at Canfield

Game 5: Chardon at Chagrin Falls

Sectional Championship (Feb. 26)

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Geneva

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Ursuline

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Perry

District Semifinal (Mar. 4)

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining winners, Mar. 6