BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 9U and 10U Little League Baseball District Championships originally scheduled for Tuesday night have been postponed at the Field of Dreams.

The games were rescheduled for Thursday evening.

9-Year-Olds: Canfield was supposed to face Poland in the championship game Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on Field L-1.

Minor (8-10) Division: Poland was supposed to face Boardman in the championship game Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on Field L-1.