HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of familiar rivals square off on WKBN’s High School Game of the Week this Tuesday when Howland plays host to Warren JFK.
Last year’s 21-point win (67-48) for Howland snapped a 12-game streak in the series where the matchups were decided by 10-points or less.
One must think that this has all the makings of another fantastic finish.
High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV
Warren JFK (14-3) at Howland (9-9)
Last 5 Meetings
Dec. 14, 2021 – Howland, 67-46
Feb. 18, 2021 – Warren JFK, 68-58
Dec. 20, 2019 – Howland, 69-65
Dec. 18, 2018 – Howland, 58-46
Feb. 20, 2018 – Howland, 73-68
Last Meeting
In December 2021, Howland registered a 21-point victory over Kennedy (67-46) behind Anthony Massucci’s 18-point and 9-assist performance as well as Bobby Sullivan’s 15 points. Jaden Rishel paced the Eagles with 18 points. The Tigers won the rebounding battle, 35-19.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 73.5; Howland, 49.2
Scoring Defense: Howland, 47.4; Warren JFK, 55.3
Game Notes
-Seven times this season, the Eagles have soared to post 75 points or more.
-Kennedy had won five games in a row since falling to Ursuline (88-60) on Martin Luther King Day prior to their setback on Saturday to Hoban (76-40).
-After trailing by 13 in the first quarter, the Eagles pecked away at Mogadore’s lead to post a 73-67 win last Friday. Michael Condoleon led Kennedy with 25 points.
-Ursuline outscored Howland, 30-11, in the second half in their 55-33 decision on Friday. The loss dropped Howland to 9-9. Ben Bronson scored a team-high 13 points while John Perry added 8.
-Before their setback to Ursuline on Friday, Howland had put together three wins in a row against East (56-31), Boardman (65-56) and Harding (42-41).
-When allowing their opponents to top to 50-point plateau this season, the Tigers are 2-7.
-Howland, currently, has five players averaging over 6.5 points per game led by Alex Henry’s 9.9 scoring average.
Upcoming Schedule
Warren JFK
Feb. 10 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Feb. 11 – at Gilmour Academy
Feb. 14 – at Lowellville
Feb. 17 – at Lake Center Christian
Howland
Feb. 10 – at Canfield
Feb. 14 – Urban Scholars
Feb. 17 – Niles