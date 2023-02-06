HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of familiar rivals square off on WKBN’s High School Game of the Week this Tuesday when Howland plays host to Warren JFK.

Last year’s 21-point win (67-48) for Howland snapped a 12-game streak in the series where the matchups were decided by 10-points or less.

One must think that this has all the makings of another fantastic finish.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Warren JFK (14-3) at Howland (9-9)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 14, 2021 – Howland, 67-46

Feb. 18, 2021 – Warren JFK, 68-58

Dec. 20, 2019 – Howland, 69-65

Dec. 18, 2018 – Howland, 58-46

Feb. 20, 2018 – Howland, 73-68

Last Meeting

In December 2021, Howland registered a 21-point victory over Kennedy (67-46) behind Anthony Massucci’s 18-point and 9-assist performance as well as Bobby Sullivan’s 15 points. Jaden Rishel paced the Eagles with 18 points. The Tigers won the rebounding battle, 35-19.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 73.5; Howland, 49.2

Scoring Defense: Howland, 47.4; Warren JFK, 55.3

Game Notes

-Seven times this season, the Eagles have soared to post 75 points or more.

-Kennedy had won five games in a row since falling to Ursuline (88-60) on Martin Luther King Day prior to their setback on Saturday to Hoban (76-40).

-After trailing by 13 in the first quarter, the Eagles pecked away at Mogadore’s lead to post a 73-67 win last Friday. Michael Condoleon led Kennedy with 25 points.

-Ursuline outscored Howland, 30-11, in the second half in their 55-33 decision on Friday. The loss dropped Howland to 9-9. Ben Bronson scored a team-high 13 points while John Perry added 8.

-Before their setback to Ursuline on Friday, Howland had put together three wins in a row against East (56-31), Boardman (65-56) and Harding (42-41).

-When allowing their opponents to top to 50-point plateau this season, the Tigers are 2-7.

-Howland, currently, has five players averaging over 6.5 points per game led by Alex Henry’s 9.9 scoring average.

Upcoming Schedule

Warren JFK

Feb. 10 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 11 – at Gilmour Academy

Feb. 14 – at Lowellville

Feb. 17 – at Lake Center Christian

Howland

Feb. 10 – at Canfield

Feb. 14 – Urban Scholars

Feb. 17 – Niles