WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK (11-3) is set to host Lowellville (16-3) Tuesday night in a tournament tuneup on high school basketball’s biggest stage.

The game will be featured as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

It is the first meeting between the two teams since January 2021, when the Rockets came away with an 86-75 win.

“This is gonna be a game where both teams are playing it like it’s a district championship game,” said JFK head coach Mark Komlanc. “If you can get that in the regular season, it’s much more valuable for you when you actually get in those big games.”

“Obviously, our ultimate goal is districts and trying to get out of there,” said Lowellville head coach Matt Olson. “So, any game like this Game of the Week that can put a little bit of pressure and adversity on the kids will help that much more for the tournament.”

Lowellville, the #2 seed in the upcoming Struthers district tournament, has won five consecutive games.

Warren JFK has won seven of its last 10 overall.