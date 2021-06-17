Highlights: Scrappers rally late to top Spikes

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers headed into the eighth inning down 7-6 but piled on four late runs to claim the 10-8 victory over the State College Spikes Thursday night.

Dan Harwood led the Scrappers with three RBIs. Buck Anderson went 2-4, recording two singles, including the go-ahead RBI.

Spikes’ Nathan Church went 2-5 and tallied three RBIs in the loss.

The Scrappers win the series with the Spikes 3-1 and have now won the last seven of nine games at home.

The Scrappers are back in action Friday night against the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.