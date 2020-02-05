Thursday’s Game of the Week is the MVAC title tilt; Reserve at McDonald

McDonald has clinched at least a share of the league championship

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Thursday’s Game of the Week is a huge one in Trumbull County as McDonald welcomes Western Reserve. McDonald’s unbeaten in the MVAC and is seeking an outright league championship. Reserve enters the contest with just one loss (12-1) in league play. They’re after a share of the league title.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Western Reserve (16-3) at McDonald (18-1)

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 9, 2020 – McDonald, 34-33

Mar. 2, 2019 – Western Reserve, 46-39 (District Final)

Jan. 28, 2019 – McDonald, 56-55

Dec. 20, 2018 – McDonald, 43-27

Jan. 25, 2018 – McDonald, 52-40

Last Meeting

-McDonald won a thrilling 34-33 game last month at Western Reserve. McDonald’s Sophia Constantino hit a clutch jumper to give the Devils a 4-point lead late. Olivia Pater’s 3-point basket brought Reserve within a single point. McDonald survived as Constantino paced the Blue Devils with 10. Vuletich – who had a chance at the end to win the game – and Pater scored 10 and 9 points respectively for Western Reserve. Vuletich also finished with 7 rebounds.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Western Reserve, 67.6; McDonald, 53.7

Scoring Defense: McDonald, 33.5; Western Reserve, 37.2

Game Notes

-In McDonald’s last outing on Monday, the Blue Devils clinched a tie for the MVAC title by viture of their 59-27 road victory at Sebring. Maddy Howard led the way with 13 while Sophia Costantino finished with 12.

-Only two teams this year have been able to score 43-points or more against the Blue Devils. On December 7, Champion lost a 5-point game by scoring 43 points. Just this past Saturday, Mooney was able to register 45 points.

-Reserve ran away with a 51-23 outcome at Waterloo on Monday. The Blue Devils were led by Danielle Vuletich’s double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) and Olivia Pater’s 12 points.

-Western Reserve has gone above the 60-point plateau in 12 of their 19 games played this year (63.2%).

-Over the course of her last 4 games, Danielle Vuletich has gone over 1,000-points for her career (on January 30) and she’s averaged 21.8 points per game.

Tournament Picture

-Both McDonald and Western Reserve have a first round bye in the Mineral Ridge District. Top seeded McDonald will play either Wellsville or Heartland Christian on February 22. Second seeded Western Reserve will face Valley Christian or Lowellville in the Sectional Final. Last year, the two schools met in the District Championship where Reserve won, 46-39.

Upcoming Schedule

Western Reserve

Feb. 10 – Struthers

Feb. 12 – Columbiana

McDonald

Feb. 10 – at West Branch

Feb.12 – at Crestview