Friday’s Game of the Week pits McDonald versus Springfield

Last team to defeat Springfield during the regular season was McDonald

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 3 kicks off with McDonald visiting Springfield. Two proud programs with large followings will meet in a much-anticipated showdown in New Middletown. Both schools are unbeaten. Four of the last 6 match ups between these two rivals have been decided by 5-points or less.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 3: Friday, September 11, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV and WKBN.com & WKBN mobile app)

McDonald (2-0) at Springfield (2-0)

*Same day tape delay on Fox at 11 pm & MyYTV on Saturday at 9 am

Last 5 Meetings

Nov. 1, 2019 – Springfield, 38-21

Sept. 21, 2018 – McDonald, 20-17

Sept. 22, 2017 – McDonald, 44-31

Sept. 2, 2016 – McDonald, 20-10

Sept. 4, 2015 – Springfield, 24-21

Last Meeting

…Springfield clinched the MVAC crown a year ago by defeating McDonald 38-21 to secure an undefeated league season. Beau Brungard completed 10 of 15 passes for 123 yards (TD). Austin Tindell gained 68 yards rushing to lead the Tigers. McDonald was led by Dominic Schadl, who ran for 81 yards and threw for another 110.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 44.0; Springfield, 38.0

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 3.5; McDonald, 9.0

Total Offense: Springfield, 391.0; McDonald, 308.0

Rushing Offense: McDonald, 255.0; Springfield, 216.5

Passing Offense: Springfield, 174.5; McDonald, 53.0

2020 MVAC Scarlet Tier

Jackson-Milton – 2-0 (2-0)

McDonald – 2-0 (2-0)

Springfield – 2-0 (2-0)

Mineral Ridge – 1-1 (1-1)

Western Reserve – 1-1 (1-1)

Lowellville – 0-2 (0-2)

Sebring – 0-2 (0-2)

Waterloo – 0-2 (0-2)

Blue Devil Notes

…McDonald has won 5 of their last 7 meetings with Springfield.

The Blue Devils have posted 14 wins in their last 15 regular season games away from home.

The Blue Devils were the last team to win in Springfield. Back on September 21, 2018 – Alex Cintron ran for 191 yards and scored twice to lead the Blue Devils to a 20-17 victory. Zach Gray picked off a Brannon Brungard pass and returned it 38 yards for a score to give McDonald a 10-point advantage (20-10) in the third quarter.

In their last outing, McDonald opened the home slate with a 48-12 win over Lowellville on Friday. Dominic Schadl threw for a touchdown and ran for three others. Schadl gained 165 yards on the ground. Nathan Gilligan also rushed for over 100-yards (104) on Friday as well. The defense allowed just 2 rushing yards and forced 2 turnovers.

Tiger Notes

…Springfield is seeking their 18th consecutive regular season win. The Tigers have also won 8 games in a row at home (including playoffs).

Springfield continued their mastery of MVAC opponents as the Tigers shut out Western Reserve 31-0 to spoil the Blue Devils’ home opener. Beau Brungard threw for 182 yards and ran for another 88. Clayton Nezbeth scored twice on the ground and gained 54 yards on 7 carries (7.7 ypc).

This will be the start of a 3-game homestand for Springfield. Lowellville and Waterloo will follow McDonald as their next two visiting opponents.

Revised Schedules

McDonald

Sept. 18 – Mineral Ridge (1-1)

Sept. 25 – at Western Reserve (1-1)

Oct. 2 – Waterloo (0-2)

Springfield

Sept. 18 – Lowellville (0-2)

Sept. 25 – Waterloo (0-2)

Oct. 2 – at Jackson-Milton (2-0)