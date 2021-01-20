This Friday, Boardman meets West Branch on Game of the Week

Warriors and Spartans have combined for a 18-6 record this year

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A late change to the schedule sends our Game of the Week team to Beloit for a showdown of two of the area’s best program – Boardman and West Branch. Last year, both schools won their respective conference championships.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

Boardman (8-3) at West Branch (10-3)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 pm

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Boardman, 50.4; West Branch, 49.2

Scoring Defense: West Branch, 37.8; Boardman, 47.3

Game Notes

-Last year, both Boardman and West Branch were the #3 seed in their respective districts. The Spartans were seeded #3 in the Canton District. Boardman defeated Wooster (58-51) before falling to eventual-district champion Canton McKinley (59-47) in the semifinals. West Branch was picked off by Ursuline in their post-season opener (48-42) in the Boardman Sectional Final.

-Boardman began the campaign with a perfect 4-0 mark. Since dropping back-to-back games (Jackson and Hoover), the Spartans have run off four wins in their last five contests.

-On Tuesday, the Spartans registered a 66-43 victory over the home-standing Canfield Cardinals. Seth Cervello hit four three-point shots to post 14 points. Luke Ryan and Anthony Hightower scored 10 points apiece. Ethan Anderson scored 9 points while hauling down 8 boards.

-When Boardman scores at least 50 points, they’re 6-0 this season.

-The year, 2021 has been very kind to West Branch as they are unbeaten (5-0) in the first 21 days.

-In their last outing, West Branch topped Alliance at home – 53-37. Jaxon Hendershott made five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 17 points. Josh Gregory and Dru DeShields each had 10 points in the win.

-The Warriors are 4-0 against schools from Mahoning County this season.

-Only one team has been able to score 50-points or more against West Branch this season. On December 29, Minerva edged the Warriors – 53-48.

-West Branch has posted a winning percentage of 73.2% since the beginning of the 2017-18 season (60-22). Boardman has won 50 of their last 59 games (since the beginning of the 2018-19 season). That’s good for a winning percentage of 84.7%.