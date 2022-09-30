SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville’s seeking a 6-0 start. However, the home-standing Sharon Tigers have won three of their last four outings including last week’s 33-14 victory over Wilmington.

After forcing a Sharon punt on their first drive, Sharpsville marched down the field 85 yards to open the scoring on a Braedon Summers 19-yard touchdown catch from Caullin Summers. The 9-play drive was highlighted by two completions. The first was on third down at their own 41-yard line when Garen Levis hauled in a 10-yard catch. The second came two plays later with Summers’ 24-yard pass play to Dalton Byerly which placed the ball inside of the red zone.

The Tigers’ answered with a 10-play drive of their own that was aided by three runs of over 7-yards by Jayveerh White including a 25-yard pick up. Mikey Rodriques capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing drive, Sharpsville was back at it. This time, on the first play from scrimmage, Garen Levis caught a 62-yard pass from Caullin Summers to take the lead right back nineteen seconds later (14-7).

After Liam Campbell’s kickoff, Sharon had the ball pinned in their own territory. Rodriques tried to find a receiver on third down but the ball ricocheted off of his hands and into the waiting arms of Kalvin McCullough. Number 21 took the ball back 21-yards to pay dirt to give the Blue Devils the two-touchdown advantage (21-7).

Sharon responded with a score of their own. Thanks to back-to-back completions to Mister Ham (13 yards) and Bishop Root (37 yards) setting up Rodriques’ second score of the day from 6-yards away to cut the deficit to 7-points.

Just before halftime, Caullin Summers stretched out the lead to 14-points (28-14) on a 3-yard touchdown plunge. Summers’ connected on a pair of passes to Garen Levis (26 yards) and Braedon Summers (24 yards) to help the Blue Devils’ cause.

Scoring Chart

Sharpsville, 28-14 (Half)

First Quarter

Sharp – Braedon Summers, 19-yard TD catch from Caullin Summers (Liam Campbell kick, 3:32)

Second Quarter

Sharon – Mikey Rodrigues, 5-yard TD run (Nick Schimp kick, 9:58)

Sharp – Garen Levis, 62-yard TD catch from Summers (Campbell kick, 9:39)

Sharp – Kalvin McCullough, 21-yard INT return for TD (Campbell kick, 8:15)

Sharon – Rodriques, 6-yard TD run (Schimp kick, 5:06)

Sharp – Caullin Summers, 3-yard TD run (Campbell kick, 1:38)