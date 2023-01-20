STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers topped Girard 56-54 in Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Chance Laczko banked in a shot with less than 10 seconds left, which was the eventual game-winner. He finished with 17 points on the night in the win.

Nick DelGratta led the Wildcats with 23 points while Austin McCullough added 8 points in the win for the Wildcats.

Girard’s Thomas Cardiero led all scorers with 25 points. Gus Johnson added 14 points while Michael Palmer chipped in with 11 points.

With the win, Struthers improves to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in NE8 action.

Girard drops to 12-3 overall and 8-1 in conference play.