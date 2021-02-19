Struthers coach reacts to completing undefeated regular season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers completed an undefeated regular season with a 92-71 win over McDonald in a battle of state-ranked area powers.

Following the win, Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Trey Metzka was named Player of the Game, leading all scorers with 32 points in the win for the Wildcats. Brandon Washington piled up 20 points while Luke Barber tallied 16.

Ronnie Leonard also reached double figures, finishing with 10 for the Wildcats.

Struthers improves to 21-0 on the campaign. The Wildcats will host Niles in the Division II Sectionals Tuesday night.