STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers topped Girard 56-54 in thrilling Northeast 8 Conference action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Wildcats’ head coach Michael Wernicki spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see the complete postgame interview.

With the victory, Struthers has now won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings against Girard. The Wildcats improve to 8-6 overall on the season and 5-4 in NE8 play.