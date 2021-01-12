Struthers basketball coach discusses rivalry win over Poland

Following a 66-38 win over Poland, Struthers Head Coach Michael Wernicki joined Chad Krispinsky

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers rolled past Poland 66-38 Tuesday night in boys basketball action at the Struthers Fieldhouse in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Struthers Head Coach Michael Wernicki joined Chad Krispinsky.

Luke Barker led the Wildcats with 23 points in the victory. Ronnie Leonard tallied 10 points, while Brandon Washington added 8 points for Struthers.

Andrew Centofanti led Poland with 9 points. Michael Gordon added 8 points, while Christian Colosimo finished with 6.

Poland drops to 8-2 overall on the season, while Struthers remains undefeated at 10-0 on the campaign.