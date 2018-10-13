Hubbard shuts out Struthers 41-0 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hubbard rolls to 8th win over Struthers [ + - ] Video

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) - It was the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week that YOU picked - Struthers and Hubbard in an AAC White matchup.



The game started as a defensive battle in Hubbard as it remains scoreless - both teams were under 50 offensive yards. Hubbard was knocking on the door of the end zone, within the 10 yard line, but fumbled and turned the ball over to the Wildcats as the first quarter came to an end. It remained 0-0 as both offenses tried to get going in the second quarter.



The scoreless first half came to an end as Davion Daniels connected on a seven yard pass to JayQuan Odem to put Hubbard ahead 7-0 with 7:06 left in the half. That was Odem's seventh touchdown catch of the year and number 14 on the season for Daniels. The drive for the Eagles was 10 plays, spanning 60 yards and took close to four minutes off the clock.



Hubbard's offense continued to be hot before halftime as the Eagles got the ball back and found the end zone once again, this time on a one yard quarterback keeper from Daniels. The extra point was good and Hubbard led Struthers 14-0 with 2:43 left until halftime.



However, Hubbard wasn't finished. An interception by Odem setup a Daniels' 59 yard strike to Dean Thomas, putting the Eagles up 21-0 at halftime.



The Eagles continued their offensive stand in the second half as Rafael Morales broke a 22 yard run, putting Hubbard ahead 28-0.



Still in the third quarter, Hubbard struck again. This time Lukas Mosora took it in from four yards out extending the Eagles lead to 35-0.



Adding to their lead in the fourth quarter, Morales added his second touchdown of the night rolling in from eight yards out to put Hubbard ahead 41-0. This capped a nine play, 78 yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock.



Hubbard won big 41-0 over Struthers. The Eagles continue to be undefeated, moving to 8-0 on the year. Struthers falls to 5-3.



Total Yards:

Struthers - 104

Hubbard - 488



Leading Rushers:

Struthers - Joseph Macclomel - 3 rushes for 9 yards

Hubbard - Rafael Morales - 24 rushes for 175 yards and 3 TDs



Leading Passers:

Struthers - JD Hall - 10 for 17 - 64 yards - one INT

Hubbard - Davion Daniels - 5 for 7 - 138 yards - 2TDs



You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.