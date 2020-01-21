Storied programs to meet; Howland Girls host Canfield in Game of the Week

Live broadcast on Wednesday’s WKBN Game of the Week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two stories programs in area meet on WKBN’s Game of the Week this Wednesday – Canfield visits Howland. The Lady Cardinals are returning from Knightstown, Indiana (‘Hoosier Gym’) over the weekend. Howland is in search of their 3rd win in the 4 games.



High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Canfield (11-4) at Howland (8-6)

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 4, 2020 – Canfield, 39-30

Feb. 13, 2019 – Howland, 59-43

Jan. 23, 2019 – Howland, 46-33

Jan. 13, 2018 – Canfield, 53-49

Dec. 6, 2017 – Canfield, 68-65 (2 OT)

Last Meeting

–Grace Mangapora led the Lady Cardinals in the scoring column with 14 as Canfield came away with a 39-30 home win over Howland. Mangapora registered 11 points in the first half. Alyssa Dill also contributed 9 points for the Cardinals. Alyssa Pompelia scored all 12 of her points in the second half as she led Howland in scoring. The Lady Tigers made 11 of 12 free throws in the contest (91.7%).

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Howland, 50.1; Canfield, 41.9

Scoring Defense: Howland, 39.4; Canfield, 40.9

Game Notes

-Nine of the last 13 meetings between Howland and Canfield have decided by 9 points or less with two of those matchups going into overtime. Canfield has come away victorious in 10 of the last 15 meetings and 3 of the last 5.

-This past Sunday, Canfield met Stow-Munroe Falls from the famous Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana. The Lady Cardinals came away with a double overtime 53-51 win over the Lady Bulldogs.

-Last Wednesday, the Lady Cardinals dropped a 69-37 decision in Shaker Heights to Laurel. The Gators outscored the Cardinals 24-2 in the third quarter. Grace Mangapora led Canfield with 13.

-Howland also has struggled as of late losing 3 of their last 5 games. The Tigers fell to Tusky Valley (41-27) on December 28, at Canfield (39-30) on January 4 and at Harding (53-26) last Wednesday. Harding led Howland 31-6 at halftime before closing out the contest with a 27-point victory (53-26). The Lady Tigers featured five players who scored 4 points for the team-high.

-The Lady Tigers are 8-1 when scoring 45-points or more this season.

Upcoming Schedule

Canfield

Jan. 25 – Harding

Jan. 29 – Fitch

Feb. 5 – at Boardman

Howland

Jan. 25 – at Fitch

Jan. 29 – Boardman

Feb. 1 – Harding