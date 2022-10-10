SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steel Bowl is set to resume this Friday with Farrell taking on Sharon for the first time in nine years.

Their last meeting ended in a 12-0 victory for the Steelers at Tiger Stadium on August 30, 2013.

This will be the 69th meeting between the two rivals. Sharon holds a 35-26-7 advantage in the overall series.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 14, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 p.m.)

Farrell (6-1) at Sharon (4-3)

Last five meetings:

Aug. 30, 2013 – Farrell, 12-0

Aug. 31, 2012 – Farrell, 21-14

Sept. 2, 2011 – Farrell, 28-27

Sept. 3, 2010 – Farrell, 24-7

Sept. 4, 2009 – Farrell, 46-7

Last meeting:

– Farrell’s defense held Sharon to just 107 yards of total offense in their 12-0 win to open the 2013 season. Tionte’ Davis picked off a tipped pass by Andrew Tomko and returned it 45 yards to score the game’s first touchdown for Farrell. In the third quarter, Austin Pickens hauled in a RayShown Johnson pass and raced 46 yards to extend the lead to 12-0.

2022 team statistics:

Scoring offense: Farrell, 36.7; Sharon, 29.0

Scoring defense: Farrell, 14.6; Sharon, 24.1

Game notes:

-Farrell has won five in a row in the Steel Bowl series.

-Sharon and Farrell met each year from 2005 to 2013 with Farrell winning seven of the nine meetings (Sharon won in 2007 and 2008).

-The Steelers have won their last eight regular season games on the road. This past week, Farrell’s defense permitted 33 total yards against Sharpsville to hand the Blue Devils their first loss of the season, 48-7. Kylon Wilson and Brandon Chambers each ran for over 100 yards. Wilson scored four times, while Farrell’s quarterback Kabron Smith crossed the goal line three times. The game marked the Steelers’ first time surpassing the 300-rushing yard plateau, as a team, this season.

– Over the course of the past five games, Farrell has defeated their opposition by an average of 35-points per outing (42.4 – 7.2).

– Sharon is looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak at Tiger Stadium since they dropped five consecutive games from September 14, 2012, to August 30, 2013.

– The Tigers rebounded last Friday from their setback against Sharpsville the week prior to upend Slippery Rock on the road, 20-6. Mikey Rodriguez scored twice on the ground and Jayveerh White raced 80-yards to score on the first play of the second half.

Upcoming schedule:

Farrell

Oct. 21 – Slippery Rock (4-3)

Sharon

Oct. 21 – at Greenville (1-6)

Oct. 28 – at Oil City (5-2)