NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Two of the most successful high school football programs in recent history in the state of Ohio will meet in the season opener on WKBN’s Game of the Week.

The South Range Raiders won the Division V state crown last fall by topping Ironton (53-27). Over the past three years, the Raiders have registered a record of 38-2.

Dan Yeagley, the head coach of the Raiders for the past 28 years, retired in February. South Range is led by Dave Rach, his former defensive coordinator for the past six years.

Springfield enjoyed much success during the previous four seasons (2018-21) to post a winning percentage of 90.4% (47-5). During that time period, the Tigers won the regional championship three times in a row and played for the state title twice.

Last fall, Springfield rallied from an 0-4 start to qualify for the post-season and come away with a playoff victory.

How will this season start – with South Range’s 31st regular season win in a row or will the Tigers’ springboard to victory?

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 p.m.)

South Range at Springfield

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Aug. 18, 2022 – South Range, 37-7

Aug. 20, 2021 – South Range, 41-21

Aug. 30, 2019 – Springfield, 23-20 (OT)

Aug. 24, 2018 – Springfield, 20-13

Aug. 26, 2017 – South Range, 37-14

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: South Range, 42.7; Springfield, 25.5

Scoring Defense: South Range, 8.8; Springfield, 16.7

Game Notes

-Last December, South Range won the schools’ first ever state football championship by defeating Ironton, 53-27, to complete a perfect regular season at 16-0. The Raiders’ QB Billy Skripac threw for three touchdowns and also ran in another three times to lead coach Dan Yeagley’s team.

-Following his 28th season (1995-2022), coach Dan Yeagley retired in February. Yeagley accumulated a record of 248-75, compiling three regional titles and finishing with eleven 10-win seasons.

-Almost a month passed and South Range found Yeagley’s replacement in his defensive coordinator and former standout, Dave Rach. “Coach Yeagley is like family to me,” he said. “I’ve been so lucky to have been able to watch and learn so much from him over the years.”

-South Range has put together 30 consecutive regular season wins dating back to Oct. 11, 2019. The Raiders have also scored 34-points or more in 30 of their last 32 regular season games.

-Springfield dropped each of their first four games to open last year against teams (South Range, Brookfield, Geneva, Lowellville) that had finished the season with a combined 45-7 record.

-However, the Tigers closed out the regular season by winning their final six games and topped Mathews (42-0) in week eleven before falling to JFK by seven points (13-6).

-Springfield has won their last three home games, including their last two over Sebring and Mathews by a combined score of 97-0.

-In 2021, South Range handed Springfield their first regular season loss (at 21-games). Could the Tigers hand the Raiders a similar loss this week?

Upcoming Schedule

South Range

Aug. 25 – Green

Sept. 1 – Warren JFK

Sept. 8 – at Lakeview

Springfield

Aug. 25 – at Brookfield

Sept. 1 – at Geneva

Sept. 8 – Waterloo