NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield completed the regular season sweep of rival Lowellville with a 59-48 win over the Rockets Friday night in boys’ basketball action in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference,

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Beau Brungard led the way for the Tigers with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Alex Rothwell added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Jake Joyce tallied 13 points. Adam Wharry piled up 12.

Anthony Lucente led Lowellville with a game-high 18 points. Vinny Ballone also reached double figures with 10 while Brady Bunofsky chipped in with nine.

Springfield improves to 16-0 overall on the season and 10-0 in MVAC play. The Tigers will visit Western Reserve on Tuesday night.

Lowellville drops to 11-3 on the season. The Rockets return to action on Saturday at home against McDonald.