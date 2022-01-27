NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The highly-anticipated rematch between Lowellville and Springfield is set for Friday night on the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Rockets and Tigers will tipoff Friday night live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and will also be streamed live on the WKBN app.

Watch the video above to hear from coaches and players from both teams heading into Friday’s battle.

The Tigers won the first meeting between the two on Dec. 21, 58-54.

Springfield has won five straight head-to-head meetings.

The Tigers currently occupy the top spot in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference standings with a record of 9-0 (15-0 overall).

Lowellville sits in second place at 6-1 in the MVAC (11-2 overall).