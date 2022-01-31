BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield completed the regular-season sweep of Western Reserve 53-35 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball action on Monday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Springfield’s Jacey Mullen led all scorers with 21 points in the win. Jamekah Brungard notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Venturella also reached double-figures with 10.

Brooke Schantz led the Blue Devils with 14 points, while ALyvia Hughes tallied 12 points and 6 rebounds in the setback.

Springfield improves to 15-3 overall, and 10-2 in the MVAC. The Tigers will host Jackson-Milton on Thursday.

Western Reserve drops to 9-10 overall and 7-5 in the MVAC. The Blue Devils will battle McDonald at home on Thursday.