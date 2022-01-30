BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – In their first meeting, Springfield won a thrilling 39-38 overtime contest against Western Reserve. This Monday, the two teams will meet once again, this time on WKBN’s Game of the Week.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Springfield (14-3) at Western Reserve (9-9)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Jan. 3, 2022 – Springfield, 39-38, OT

Jan. 21, 2021 – Western Reserve, 66-28

Dec. 10, 2020 – Western Reserve, 48-32

Jan. 30, 2020 – Western Reserve, 68-34

Dec. 19, 2019 – Western Reserve, 56-42

Last Meeting

Western Reserve trailed by 12 at halftime (21-9) before rallying to tie send the game to overtime. In the extra session, the Tigers prevailed 39-38, behind 11 points from Kaila LaMorticella and 9 from Marianna Tuscano. Linny Jones led all scorers with 14 for Reserve.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Springfield, 55.4; Western Reserve, 43.3

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 35.5; Western Reserve, 40.1

Game Notes

-Springfield began the season by winning ten of their first eleven games before falling to Jackson-Milton (64-58) and Waterloo (48-42) earlier this month.

-The Tigers have won their last three games by an average of 37 points. This past Thursday, Springfield registered their 14th win after defeating Lowellville – 66-41. Jacey Mullen led the way with 24 points.

-On January 26, Mullen reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career. She paced Springfield with 23 points in their 53-17 victory over Mineral Ridge.

-Western Reserve has dropped four games by 6-points or less this season.

-Since the MVAC was formed, Western Reserve had topped Springfield in eight straight matchups before falling on January 3 to the Tigers.

-In their last outing, Reserve was paced by Brooke Schantz – who connected on six baskets from beyond the three-point arc to lead the Devils with 34 points. Alyvia Hughes added 14 of her own in their 62-41 victory over Mineral Ridge on Thursday.

Upcoming Schedule

Springfield

Feb. 3 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 7 – at Waterloo

Feb. 10 – LaBrae

Western Reserve

Feb. 3 – McDonald

Feb. 7 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 9 – at Lisbon