SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – First place is on the line in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference tonight with Valley Christian visiting Southern on WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week.

In the first quarter, both Southern and Valley Christian possessed the ball twice. The defenses stood tall as neither of them gave their opponents the opportunity to score. At the end of the quarter, Southern fumbled the ball inside of their own territory. The Eagles’ senior cornerback Phillip Spradley stripped the ball away and recovered the fumble at the Indians’ 27-yard line.

However, Valley Christian couldn’t cash in as the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.

From there, Southern finished their next drive by seeing quarterback Ryan Exline score a touchdown on the ground on a 4th and 1 at Valley Christian’s goal line to open the scoring midway through the second quarter. To set up the score, Wyatt Morris raced 27 yards into Eagles’ territory. Colton Soukop then rushed 11 yards. On fourth down at Valley Christian’s 35-yard line, Morris was called upon again to pick up the first down on a 5-yard run. Morris then carried the ball 25 yards inside the 5-yard line.

Scoring Chart

Southern, 6-0 (2nd)

First Quarter

S – Ryan Exline, 1-yard TD run (run failed, 6:31)