South Range welcomes unbeaten Girard this Friday

Girard has won 28 of their last 32 regular season games

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The undefeated Girard Indians travel to South Range to take on their Northeast 8 foe on this week’s High School Football Game of the Week broadcast.

The Indians have posted an overall record of 28-4 since October of 2016. Both schools have advanced to week eleven 4 times since 2010.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 27, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Girard (4-0) at South Range (2-2)

Game Notes

-The Raiders have won their last 6 home games against Trumbull County opponents by an average of 45–19.5. Their last loss came against Kennedy on August 24, 2012 (34-25).

-South Range has won 7 of their last 8 at home in September.

-After dropping their season opener in overtime to Springfield (23-20), the Raiders returned the next week to shut out Crestview – 42-0 – to take a split at home this season so far. Number 33 Dylan Dominguez has gained 205 yards while scoring 3 times on the ground at home.

-Girard has won their last 12 regular season games. The Indians have also come away victors of 14 of 15 road games dating back to October 28, 2016.

-The Indians have won their two road contests this year by a combined 101-14 score (over East Palestine & Warren JFK). In those two matchups, Girard has been able to accumulate an average of 500-yards of total offense. Morgan Clardy has shined by rushing for 276 yards on only 14 carries on the road. Junior Andrew Delgarbino has completed 12 of 17 passes for 216 yards during that time as well.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Girard, 42.0; South Range, 25.5

Scoring Defense: South Range, 12.5; Girard, 16.3

Upcoming Schedule

Girard

Oct. 4 – Poland (2-2)

Oct. 11 – at Hubbard (3-1)

Oct. 18 – Struthers (2-2)

South Range

Oct. 4 – at Niles (4-0)

Oct. 11 – Jefferson (1-3)

Oct. 18 – at Lakeview (1-3)