GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a battle between a pair of undefeated teams – South Range and Girard – playing for sole possession of first place in the Northeast 8 Conference.

After South Range’s defense held Girard to three plays without a first down, Shane Lindstrom returned the punt 58 yards to pay dirt to open the scoring for the Raiders.

On the ensuing drive, Nic Bengala found Stephen Sims on a long pass play to put the Indians inside the red zone. However, after Girard was forced to attempt a field goal, the kick was blocked and the score remained 6-0 in favor of South Range.

After a Girard timeout, the Raiders scored quickly on a Billy Skripac 70-yard touchdown toss over the middle to Jake Starkey to extend the lead to 13-0.

Back came Girard, the Indians completed their next drive with a 2-yard touchdown plunge from Michael Palmer to cut the deficit to seven points (13-6).

The next time Girard possessed the ball, Bengala was intercepted by Lindstrom at the Indians’ 45-yard line. From there, a critical face mask penalty against the home standing-Indians was assessed on a Blake Ewert run. Two plays later, it was Lindstrom who raced 9-yards to the left side to score his second touchdown of the day.

Scoring Chart

South Range, 20-6 (2nd)

First Quarter

S – Shane Lindstrom, 58-yard punt return TD (kick failed, 10:17)

S – Jake Starkey, 70-yard TD catch from Billy Skripac (Logan Butcher kick, 8:14)

G – Michael Palmer, 2-yard TD run (kick failed, 3:49)

Second Quarter

S – Lindstrom, 9-yard TD run (Butcher kick, 9:24)