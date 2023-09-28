SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A big-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference showdown is upon us when Slippery Rock plays host to IUP in a game that should have ramifications in the way the West division plays out over the last two months of the season.

Can the Rock continue to keep their unbeaten start intact? Will IUP claim their crown once again as the PSAC champs?

This Saturday, we’ll find out on WKBN’s College Football Game of the Week.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, September 30 at 6 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

IUP (3-1) at Slippery Rock (4-0)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 1, 2022 – IUP, 20-12

Oct. 16, 2021 – IUP, 48-21

Oct. 12, 2019 – Slippery Rock, 45-42

Oct. 6, 2018 – Slippery Rock, 30-27

Oct. 14, 2017 – IUP, 34-17

Last meeting

The Crimson Hawks registered a 20-12 win over the visiting #8 Slippery Rock team last October. IUP picked off a pair of passes in The Rock end zone to secure the eight-point win. Mak Sexton found Duane Brown on two touchdown strikes (9, 12) to take a 20-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

2022 team statistics

Scoring Offense: Slippery Rock, 38.5; IUP, 28.8

Scoring Defense: IUP, 14.3; Slippery Rock, 19.0

Total Offense: Slippery Rock, 426.8; IUP, 368.8

Rushing Offense: Slippery Rock, 162.3; IUP, 130.0

Passing Offense: Slippery Rock, 264.5; IUP, 238.8

Total Defense: IUP, 249.0; Slippery Rock, 297.3

Game notes

The Rock scored 21 points in the second quarter of last week’s 35-14 victory over Seton Hill. Slippery Rock’s quarterback Brayden Long (New Oxford) threw for three scores and ran in another as he finished with 213 yards passing. His favorite target was Kyle Sheets (Conneaut Area), who hauled in 9 catches for 85 yards.



Junior QB Brayden Long has completed 67.5% of his tosses (81-120) while throwing for 1053 yards and 14 touchdowns. Kyle Sheets has gained an average of 18.2 yards on 23 receptions and 6 touchdowns. Cohen Russell (State College) has grabbed 19 catches for 232 yards this season. Defensively, junior defensive back Josh Stokes (Huntingtown, MD) has intercepted 3 passes in four games.



This is coach Shawn Lutz’s eighth season at the helm of the Slippery Rock program. He’s compiled a record of 62-17. In four of those seasons, The Rock has been crowned the PSAC West champs and advanced to the post-season five times.



IUP is the defending Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champions after defeating Shepherd, 24-21, last November.



Against Mercyhurst last weekend, the Crimson Hawks outgained the Lakers – 385 to 217 – in their 30-13 win. Karst Hunter (Miller, SD) ran for 80 yards (2 TDS) and passed for another 185 while connecting on 16 of 21 tosses and a touchdown.



The Crimson Hawks feature a pair of elite pass rushers in sophomore defensive end Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon), who leads the defense in quarterback sacks with 2.5 and linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss (Kiski), who leads the team in tackles with 24 and he also has 2 sacks as well.

2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Standings

East Division

Millersville – 1-0 (3-1)

Kutztown – 1-0 (2-2)

Shippensburg – 1-0 (1-3)

East Stroudsburg – 0-0 (4-0)

Lock Haven – 0-0 (2-2)

Shepherd – 0-1 (3-1)

West Chester – 0-1 (2-2)

Bloomsburg – 0-1 (1-3)

West Division

Slippery Rock – 1-0 (4-0)

IUP – 1-0 (3-1)

California (PA) – 1-0 (2-1)

Gannon – 1-0 (1-3)

Clarion – 0-1 (1-3)

Edinboro – 0-1 (1-3)

Mercyhurst – 0-1 (1-3)

Seton Hill – 0-1 (1-3)

Area standouts

Slippery Rock (5)

Jake Bush, SO/DL (Grove City); Michael Henwood, SO/DB (Hickory); Jaon Phillips, FR/DB (Sharon); Colton Rossi, SR/OL (Wilmington); Kylon Wilson, FR/WR (Farrell)

IUP (3)

Chris Hood, SO/LB (New Castle); Omar Stewart, SO/WR (Farrell); Tai’Don Strickland, FR/LB (Farrell)

Upcoming Schedule

IUP

Oct. 7 – California, PA (2-1)

Oct. 14 – Edinboro (1-3)

Oct. 21 – at Seton Hill (1-3)

Slippery Rock

Oct. 7 – at Mercyhurst (1-3)

Oct. 14 – at Gannon (1-3)

Oct. 21 – California, PA (2-1)