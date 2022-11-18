SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The District 10 Class 3A championship is up for grabs between Grove City and Slippery Rock from Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

The Rockets opened the game by marching down the field on a pair of first down runs from Sal Mineo (21 yards) and William Mokel (25 yards). However, the Eagle defense halted Slippery Rock’s drive as Nick Kingerski booted through a 21-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Following Nathan Greer’s 33-yard kickoff return, Grove City responded with a Gavin Lutz 31-yard catch from Hunter Hohman that placed the ball inside of the Rockets’ 15-yard line. From there, Hohman took it in himself on a 5-yard run play to give the Eagles the lead (7-3)

It didn’t take the Rockets much time to make their way back down the field on a couple of Mokel plays – a 17-yard run and a 26-yard pass to Lucas Allison – setting up Mineo’s 1-yard touchdown run up the middle.

After forcing Grove City to punt at the end of the first quarter, Slippery Rock’s Maddox Allen took the handoff and raced 33-yards to pay dirt to extend the Rocket lead to ten points (17-7).

The Eagles converted a trio of third downs on their next drive, Hohman went in from a yard away to cap off their 12-play, 86-yard drive to cut the Rocket lead to 17-14.

Just before intermission, Gavin Lutz returned a Slippery Rock punt back 61-yards to give the Eagles the lead (21-17)

Scoring Chart

Grove City, 21-17 (H)

First Quarter

S – Nick Kingerski, 21-yard FG (9:05)

G – Hunter Hohman, 5-yard TD run (Jacob Stucchio kick, 6:41)

S – Sal Mineo, 1-yard TD run (Kingerski kick, 2:12)

Second Quarter

S – Maddox Allen, 33-yard TD run (Kingerski kick, 11:52)

G – Hohman, 1-yard TD run (Stucchio kick, 6:33)

G – Gavin Lutz, 61-yard punt return for TD (Stucchio kick, 0:38)