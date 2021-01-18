Sharon seeks to slow down Hickory’s explosive attack on Game of the Week

Hornets look to stay unbeaten this Tuesday

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – This Tuesday, the Game of the Week rolls into Western Pennsylvania for a trip to ‘The Hive’.

Hickory welcomes Sharon for a rivalry-tilt. The Hornets are unbeaten while Sharon has stumbled out of the gate.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 7:30 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

Sharon (1-4) at Hickory (2-0)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, and tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 pm

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 31, 2020 – Hickory, 70-49

Jan. 3, 2020 – Hickory, 63-42

Feb. 1, 2019 – Hickory, 69-52

Jan. 5, 2019 – Sharon, 61-58

Mar. 2, 2018 – Sharon, 71-66 (D10 Championship)

Last Meeting

-Hickory won 19 of their final 20 games a season ago. In the middle of that run, Hickory defeated Sharon, 70-49, on January 31. Donald Whitehead scored 24 points while connecting on a trio of three-point baskets. Connor Evans tallied 15 while Jaylen Jarvie added 14 points. For Sharon, Mer’Quan Peterson led the way with 10.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Hickory, 68.5; Sharon, 39.6

Scoring Defense: Hickory, 51.5; Sharon, 60.2

Game Notes

-Hickory has won the last three meetings in the series. Prior to the Hornets’ win streak, Sharon had won the previous 5 encounters including the 2018 District 10 Championship.

-In their last outing on Saturday, the Hornets rolled to a 73-46 home win over Slippery Rock. Connor Evans and Peyton Mele scored 21 and 18 points respectively. Evans also posted 12 rebounds while Mele had 9 boards and 7 steals.

-In their season opener (on Thursday), Hickory got by Grove City (64-57) behind Peyton Mele’s 20 points and Connor Evans’ 19.

-The last time Sharon topped Hickory was in the District 10 Quad A championship at Slippery Rock in 2018. Elite Williams and Ethan Porterfield scored 21 and 15 points respectively in the Tigers’ 71-66 victory. Tristan Ballard finished with a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for Sharon. Hickory’s Peyton Mele led all scorers with 23.

-Sharon fell to 1-4 on Saturday when they suffered a setback to Franklin, 66-31. The Tigers were outscored in the second half, 43-14. Shawn Hill posted a team-high 11 points while Joe Messina tallied 9.