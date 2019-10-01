WATCH: Pennsylvania powers to collide on WKBN Game of the Week

Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 meetings with Eagles

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City visits Sharon on this Friday’s Game of the Week. The Eagles are seeking to get back in the win column after last week’s narrow loss to Hickory (21-19). Sharon looks to keep their winning streak intact as they are after their 5th victory in a row.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 4, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Grove City (5-1) at Sharon (4-2)

Last 5 Meetings

Nov. 16, 2018 – Sharon, 23-6 (District 10 AAA Final)

Oct. 5, 2018 – Grove City, 42-9

Oct. 9, 2015 – Sharon, 35-6

Oct. 3, 2014 – Sharon, 36-14

Oct. 25, 2013 – Sharon, 34-15

Last Meeting

-In the Class 3A District Final, Sharon rebounded from a 31-point loss to the Eagles just a month prior to win the crown – 23-6. Sharon’s Lane Voytik completed 17 of 20 passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jordan Wilson also ran for 131 yards. The defense held Grove City to just 225 yards of total offense.

Game Notes

-The Tigers have won 4 of the last 5 meetings with Grove City.

-Last week, Sharon trailed Conneaut on the road – 16-6 – before finishing the contest by outscoring the Eagles – 34-0 – to win 40-16. Lane Voytik threw 3 TDs (2 of which were to C.J. Parchman) and completed 75% of his passes (9-13) for 240 yards. Tyvell Richardson and Brady Ortiz each came within a few yards of 100 on the ground.

-Sharon has outscored their last four opponents by a combined 143-16. Lane Voytik has been extremely hot during that stretch. In his first two games, he completed just 47.1% (33-70). Over the course of his last four, he’s completed 60.9% (39-64) and has thrown 10 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

-In their last outing, Grove City saw their 23-game regular season winning streak halted by Hickory – 21-19. It was their first loss since 2016.

-Sophomore Curtis Hovis scored his first two touchdowns of the season on the ground (12, 4) last week.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Grove City, 31.0; Sharon, 30.2

Scoring Defense: Grove City, 10.7; Sharon, 13.0

Region 5 Standings

Hickory – 2-1 (5-1)

Sharon – 2-1 (4-2)

Grove City – 1-1 (5-1)

Conneaut – 1-1 (4-2)

Slippery Rock – 0-2 (3-3)

Upcoming Schedule

Grove City

Oct. 11 – at Conneaut (4-2)

Oct. 18 – Meadville (5-1)

Sharon

Oct. 12 – at University Prep (5-1)

Oct. 18 – Fort LeBoeuf (3-3)