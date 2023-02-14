WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Harding rolled past East Liverpool 86-60 in boys’ high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

The Raiders have now won five straight games.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Jacob Lawrence and Patien Stevenson led the Raiders with 23 points. Donovan Herron added 18 points in the win.

Preston Dawson led the Potters with 23 points. Preston Kerr tallied 14 points in the setback.

Warren Harding improves to 15-7 on the season. The Raiders will return to the floor in tournament action on Feb. 22, facing off with Boardman in the Division I Sectional Semifinal.

East Liverpool drops to 14-7. The Potters return to action on Friday against Wheeling Central Catholic.