YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney rallied past Ursuline 72-52 in Steel Valley Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Cowboys were powered by a 45-17 second half run to seal the deal.

Chaney’s Josiah Gonzalez was named Player of the Game, leading all scorers with 27 points. DaVinci McDowell added 17 points while Matthew Jones finished with 12.

Ursuline was led by Vincent Flauto who tallied 17 points. DeMarcus McElroy and Terrance Pankey added 12 apiece, while Jaden Payne chipped in with eight.

With the win, Chaney improves to 7-4 (1-1 SVC) on the season. The Cowboys are slated to return to action Saturday at Kennedy Catholic.

Ursuline drops to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in the SVC. The Irish visit Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday night.