Dominguez gives the Raiders the lead back; South Range-Springfield live updates here

South Range squares off against Springfield in a week one battle to kick off the football season

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of league champions from a season ago who aren’t strangers after competing in the ICL and ITCL in recent memory will in the season opener. South Range (NE8 champion) will travel to New Middletown to face the Division VI power Springfield – the Tigers are seeking a 3rd straight state championship game appearance this year.

South Range elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Raiders’ offense possessed the ball for 13 plays and advanced the pigskin all the way inside the Tiger 10-yard line. Springfield’s Marshall Yelkin-Franceschelli caused a fumble as his teammate Joey Sandine recovered the turnover at the 1-yard line.

After converting back-to-back first downs on a pass and run by Beau Brungard, the Tigers were forced to punt after South Range’s defense tightened.

The Raiders finished off their next offensive possession on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Billy Skripac to Ayden Leon to take a lead, 7-0, in the second quarter. The drive took 10-plays to complete their drive of 69 yards. Through their first two possessions, the Raiders have converted 4 of 5 third down conversions, 9 first downs and have accumulated 141 total yards of offense (61 passing, 80 rushing).

However, it wouldn’t take Springfield long to respond as on their third play from scrimmage, Beau Brungard found Seandelle Gardner on a 75-yard pass and catch to tie the game at 7 midway through the second quarter.

Back comes South Range as they completed a 60-yard drive on 7-plays which was capped by Dylan Dominguez’s 1-yard run to take back the advantage at 14-7.

Scoring Chart

South Range, 14-7 (2nd)

Second Quarter

SR – Ayden Leon, 22-yard TD catch from Billy Skripac (SR 7-0, 10:14)

SP – Seandelle Gardner, 75-yard TD catch from Beau Brungard (T 7-7, 8:27)

SR – Dylan Dominguez, 1-yard TD run (SR 14-7, 4:54)

