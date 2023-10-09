Farrell, Pa. (WKBN) – One of the area’s greatest rivalry games — Sharon-Farrell, The Steel Bowl — is this Saturday’s High School Football Game of the Week.

This historic matchup goes back to 1922. Farrell has won the last six meetings. Sharon’s last victory came in 2008 to open the season, 14-7.

High School Football Game of the Week

Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Sharon (6-1) at Farrell (7-0)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 14, 2022 – Farrell, 42-14

Aug. 30, 2013 – Farrell, 12-0

Aug. 31, 2012 – Farrell, 21-14

Sept. 2, 2011 – Farrell, 28-27

Sept. 3, 2010 – Farrell, 24-7

Last Meeting

The combination of Kylon Wilson (126 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and Brandon Chambers (136 yards, 2 TDs) proved to be too much for Sharon as Farrell won the series’ first clash – 42-14 – in nine years. The Steelers outgained the Tigers, 348-227.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Farrell, 32.4; Sharon, 28.7

Scoring Defense: Sharon, 4.4; Farrell, 10.9

Game Notes

-Sharon’s defense has held four opponents without a point this year. The Tigers have permitted just 31 points to their seven opponents.

-The Tiger ground attack began the season with three consecutive 200-yard games as it tallied 763 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the first three weeks (Neshannock, Warren, Hickory).

-Cortez Nixon and Ethan Englemore each ran for two touchdowns while Mister Ham completed 10 throws for 154 yards in Sharon’s week seven 45-7 victory over Slippery Rock.

-Sharon is looking for its first season of seven wins or more since 2019 (9-4).

-Farrell has displayed the ability to win the close games (by 7 twice versus Harding and Grove City) as well as toppling opponents by 20 or more points (28 points against Wilmington; 56 points versus Sharpsville).

-Against Wilmington (on Sept. 29), Kabron Smith completed 17 of 22 passes for 375 yards and 3 scores. Simier Wade hauled in 8 passes for 165 yards while Danny Odem III snagged 5 catches for 107 yards. Brandon Chambers made 3 receptions, 2 for scores and finished with 87 yards receiving.

-Against Sharpsville, Smith threw for 5 scores as the Steelers impressed once again by handing the Blue Devils a 62-6 defeat.

-Sophomore Juelz Johnson ran for 152 yards against Harding earlier in the season. He came back on September 22 to lead the Steelers with 166 yards in its 26-7 win over Hickory.

-The Steelers are off to another 7-0 start to the season. In 2021, Farrell began the campaign with an 11-0 mark before falling in the state playoffs to Serra Catholic (27-18).

-Farrell has completed seven of the past eight seasons with double-digit win totals.

Upcoming Schedule

Sharon

Oct. 20 – Greenville (1-6)

Farrell

Oct. 21 – at Slippery Rock (1-6)