SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney and Springfield both advanced to the Division III Regionals last year. This Saturday, they’ll meet for the opportunity to qualify for the Sweet 16 once again.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Cardinal Mooney (16-9) vs. Springfield (24-1) at Salem’s Cabas Gymnasium

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last District Championship

Cardinal Mooney – 2021 (def. Waterloo, 58-55 OT, in Northeast 2 District)

Springfield – 2021 (def. Pymatuning Valley, 63-53, in Northeast 1 District)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Springfield, 63.8; Mooney, 51.1

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 38.9; Mooney, 42.6

Game Notes

-Since 1987, Mooney has won 8 district titles. Among area Ohio schools, that’s the fourth most within that time span (McDonald and Poland with 10, Ursuline has 9 and Liberty and Mooney each have 8).

-This marks the first time that Mooney has made back-to-back trips to the District Final since 2014 (2013-14).

-Mooney jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter as the Cardinals advanced with a 64-42 win over Liberty in the District Semifinal on Tuesday. The Cardinals connected on four three-point shots in the opening quarter. Mick Hergenrother led Mooney with 14 points. Jack Pepperney tallied 12 and Drew Pecchia finished with 10. Rocco Turner and Jaxon Menough each scored 9 points apiece.

-After experiencing a three-game losing streak in the middle of January (to Ursuline, Chaney and Boardman), the Cardinals have won eight of their last eleven games.

-Mooney has posted a 13-2 record this season when holding their opponents to less than 50-points scored in a single game.

-Springfield is back in the District title tilt for the fourth time in as many years. The Tigers won the championship in 2019 and just last year.

-Among area schools, only Chaney has won more post-season games than the Tigers during the last four years. The Cowboys have won 13 while Springfield has won 11.

-After an 18-12 advantage after the first quarter, Springfield outscored Garfield – 35-16 – over the course of the game’s final twenty-four minutes to secure a 53-28 victory in the District Semifinal matchup on Tuesday. Beau Brungard led the Tigers with 19 points. Adam Wharry and Alex Rothwell scored 17 and 12 points, respectively.

-Springfield has scored 55-points or more in all but one game this season (23-1). In sixteen of the Tigers’ wins this year, Springfield has come away with a margin of victory of 20-points or better.

Winner is to play against the Howland District Champion (either Jefferson or Campbell Memorial) next Wednesday in Canton at 6 p.m.