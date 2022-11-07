CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s stingy defense goes up against Southern’s dynamic rushing attack. What will give? We’ll find out on WKBN’s Game of the Week this Saturday.

The winner gets a date in the Regional Final next week.

High School Football Game of the Week

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

(LIVE streamed on the WKBN app at 7 p.m.; Tape delay telecast Friday at 10 p.m. on MyYTV)

Southern (11-1) vs. Warren JFK (10-1) at Canfield High School

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Division VII, Region 25 Playoff Bracket

Regional Semifinal (Nov. 12)

Southern (11-1) vs. Warren JFK (10-1)

Lucas (6-6) vs. Danville (10-2)

Regional Championship (November 19)

Remaining Winners

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Southern, 39.5; Warren JFK, 31.2

Scoring Defense: Southern, 10.5; Warren JFK, 10.6

2022 Results

Southern (11-1)

Indians 42 St. Paul 22*

Indians 65 South Central 21*

Indians 14 United 0

Indians 45 East Palestine 0

Valley Christian 15 Indians 6

Indians 48 Leetonia 6

Indians 64 Wellsville 6

Indians 51 Columbiana 14

Indians 51 Lisbon 22

Indians 34 East Canton 6

Indians 12 Crestview 7

Indians 42 McDonald 7

*playoff

Warren JFK (10-1)

Eagles 13 Springfield 6*

Eagles 37 Fairport Harding 9*

Eagles 50 Southeast 0

Eagles 44 Cleveland Central Catholic 8

Eagles 33 Rootstown 0

Mogadore 28 Eagles 14

Eagles 28 Marlington 7

Eagles 20 Sandusky Perkins 12

Eagles 22 Garrettsville Garfield 21

Eagles 37 Delta 12

Eagles 44 Champion 14

*playoff

Game Notes

-Coach Rich Wright has guided the Indians to the playoffs in each of the past five years. The program had made their first appearance in the post-season in 2010.

-After falling in the playoffs to St. Paul the last two years, Southern got over the hump last Friday by topping the Flyers (42-22). Wyatt Morris, Colton Soukup and Ryan Exline each had a pair of touchdowns.

-Southern has eclipsed the 40-point plateau in 8 of their 12 games played this year.

-This year was the second time in the last four years that Southern has accumulated 10-wins or more. Southern has never played for the regional championship.

–Kennedy got by Springfield (13-6) in the Regional Quarterfinal. To open the second half, Caleb Hadley’s one-yard run highlighted the Eagles’ 18-play drive to score the game’s final touchdown.

-The Eagles have won their last five games. During that span, JFK has allowed just 4.6 points per game and hasn’t permitted a single opponent during that time frame to score double-digits.

-In his third year serving as JFK’s head coach, Dom Prologo has accumulated a winning percentage of 80.6% (29-7).

-This is the Eagles’ seventh trip to the post-season. They’ve won the regional championship in 2016, 2020 and 2021.