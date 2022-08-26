EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local is looking to avoid an 0-2 start by welcoming unbeaten-Salem tonight for WKBN’s Game of the Week.

Each team failed to make much ground on their first offensive possession.

Salem finished off their second drive with a Jackson Johnson 7-yard touchdown throw to Ross Davidson to give the Quakers an early 7-0 lead. Johnson completed three passes for 29 yards and ran for 24 stripes during their 12-play drive.

After Joey Kana came away with a fumble recovery near midfield for Salem, the Quakers were on the move. Dominic Maniscalco and Johnson each had long runs of 14 and 37 yards, which set up Salem inside of the Beavers’ 10-yard line. Three plays later, Maniscalco took it in from 3-yards out on the first play of the second quarter.

After a touchdown pass was called back against Beaver Local, Salem forced another turnover. This time, senior Jacob Brant recovered the fumble.

On the next play from scrimmage, Johnson found Caden Swiger on a 30-yard pass play which got the Quakers out of their own territory. Johnson called his own number to score from 14-yards away to take a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Blake Lucas returned the second half kickoff 46-yards into Salem’s territory. First offensive play after intermission, Austin Cline dropped in a 37-yard touchdown toss to Dylan Ferguson to put the Beavers on the board.

Scoring Chart

Salem, 21-6

First Quarter

S – Ross Davidson, 14-yard TD catch from Jackson Johnson (Haden Tomidajewicz kick, 3:43)

Second Quarter

S – Dominic Maniscalco, 3-yard TD run (Tomidajewicz kick, 11:55)

S – Johnson, 14-yard TD run (Tomidajewicz kick, 4:55)

Third Quarter

B – Dylan Ferguson, 37-yard TD catch from Austin Cline (kick failed, 11:41)