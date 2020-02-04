West Branch & Salem meet in Game of the Week tilt

In each of their last 3 meetings, outcome has been decided by 9 points or less

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch has been on a roll – winning 9 straight. This Wednesday, Salem seeks to slow the Lady Warriors down. The WKBN Game of the Week broadcast will take place between the Lady Quakers and the Warriors in a key-Eastern Buckeye Conference rivalry tilt.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Salem (11-8) at #8 West Branch (16-2)

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 4, 2020 – West Branch, 47-44

Jan. 26, 2019 – Salem, 48-41

Dec. 12, 2018 – West Branch, 39-31

Jan. 20, 2018 – West Branch, 58-36

Dec. 18, 2017 – West Branch, 55-32

Last Meeting

-West Branch trailed by 1 entering the 4th quarter before rallying to knock off Salem, 47-44. Peyton Alazaus led the Lady Warriors with 13. Hannah Ridgway added 12. Kyla Jamison led all scorers with 16 for Salem.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 55.7; Salem, 48.8

Scoring Defense: West Branch, 33.1; Salem, 42.6

Game Notes

-Last year, Salem topped West Branch (on January 26) – 48-41 – for the first time since 2010. The Lady Quakers have dropped 17 of their last 18 meetings with West Branch.

-Since hitting a skid in late December which resulted in four straight losses, Salem has won 6 of their last 8 contests.

-The Lady Quakers are 1-6 when allowing their opponents to score 45 points or more.

-In their last outing, Salem went on the road to Canton South to top the Wildcats, 48-40, on Saturday. Three Quakers closed out their afternoon in double-figures – Casey Johnson (15), Kyla Jamison (14) and Abbie Davidson (12).

-West Branch has won 9 straight since dropping a December 28th outing to Hoban (56-51). The Lady Warriors are 11-1 when scoring 50-points or more. West Branch has held their opponents to 45-points or less, 15 times.

-Peyton Alazaus has scored in double-figures 15 times this year. She went for a then season-high 19 twice on November 30 against Louisville and again on January 25 versus Minerva. This past Saturday, she scored 22 points, while connecting on 5 three-pointers, in their 70-24 win over Carrollton.

Tournament Play

-West Branch is the top seed in the Austintown District. The Warriors will face the winner of Ravenna & East on February 20 at home in the Sectional Final.

-Salem will host Chaney on February 15 in the Austintown Sectional Semifinal.

Upcoming Schedule

Salem

Feb. 12 – at Howland

Feb. 13 – Boardman

West Branch

Feb. 8 – Fitch

Feb. 10 – McDonald