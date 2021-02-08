Salem seeks season sweep of West Branch on this Wednesday’s Game of the Week

Both Salem and West Branch begins their post-season run next week

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Huge rivalry game in the Eastern Buckeye Conference when West Branch visits Salem this Wednesday on the Game of the Week.

The Lady Quakers are seeking to end their two-game losing streak. The Lady Warriors are looking to continue their winning streak at seven in a row.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

West Branch (17-4) at Salem (11-4)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 pm

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 6, 2021 – Salem, 49-42

Feb. 26, 2020 – West Branch, 47-19

Feb. 5, 2020 – West Branch, 50-42

Jan. 26, 2019 – Salem, 48-41

Dec. 12, 2018 – West Branch, 39-31

Last Meeting

-Earlier in the year, Kyla Jamison went for 20 points by making a trio of long-distance shots to carry the Lady Quakers to a 49-42 win over West Branch. Abbie Davidson also added 14 points for Salem. Jillian Pidgeon led the Lady Warriors with 9 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 50.0; Salem, 46.3

Scoring Defense: Salem, 35.4; West Branch, 35.9

Game Notes

-In their last outing on Saturday, West Branch jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter before finishing off Carrollton – 52-34. Amanda Davidson (12), Anna Lippiatt (9), Sophie Gregory (8) and Sydney Mercer (7) combined to score 36 of the team’s 52 points. West Branch’s defense held Carrollton to just 23.9% from the floor.

-Only two teams have been able to score 50-points or more against West Branch this season. On January 16, Marlington defeated the Lady Warriors – 52-42. Nine days later (Jan. 25), McDonald posted 51 points but were turned away as West Branch were 3-point better (54-51).

-West Branch is 8-0 this year when they score 50-points or more.

-Sophie Gregory has averaged 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the course of the last 7 games.

-On Thursday (Feb. 4), Salem was upset by Boardman – 51-50. Kyla Jamison and Abbie Davidson scored 13 and 11 points respectively for the Quakers.

-After their 24-20 loss on Saturday, the Lady Quakers are trying to snap a two-game skid. They haven’t had a 3-game losing streak since December 21, 2019 to January 4, 2020 when they dropped four in a row.

-This season, Salem has held ten opponents to 42-points or less. In those contests, they’ve won 8 of the 10.

Division II Northeast 1 District Field

Sectional Semifinal (Feb. 17)

Game 1: Geneva at Lakeview

Game 2: Niles at Canton South

Game 3: Edgewood at Struthers

Game 4: Field at Streetsboro

Game 5: Ravenna at NDCL

Game 6: Chagrin Falls at Kenston

Sectional Final (Feb. 20)

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 at Perry

Game 8: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at Salem

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

District Semifinal (Feb. 24)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship

Remaining Winners, Feb. 27 at 7 pm

Division II Northeast 2 District Field

Sectional Semifinal (Feb. 17)

Game 1: Painesville Harvey at Jefferson

Game 2: East at Mooney

Game 3: West Geauga at Southeast

Game 4: Girard at Hubbard

Game 5: Chaney at West Branch

Sectional Final (Feb. 20)

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Poland

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Marlington

Game 9: Alliance at Winner of Game 5

District Semifinal (Feb. 24)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship

Remaining Winners, Feb. 27 at 7 pm