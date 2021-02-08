Salem seeks season sweep of West Branch on this Wednesday’s Game of the Week

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Huge rivalry game in the Eastern Buckeye Conference when West Branch visits Salem this Wednesday on the Game of the Week.
The Lady Quakers are seeking to end their two-game losing streak. The Lady Warriors are looking to continue their winning streak at seven in a row.
High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)
West Branch (17-4) at Salem (11-4)
*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 pm
Last Five Meetings
Jan. 6, 2021 – Salem, 49-42
Feb. 26, 2020 – West Branch, 47-19
Feb. 5, 2020 – West Branch, 50-42
Jan. 26, 2019 – Salem, 48-41
Dec. 12, 2018 – West Branch, 39-31
Last Meeting
-Earlier in the year, Kyla Jamison went for 20 points by making a trio of long-distance shots to carry the Lady Quakers to a 49-42 win over West Branch. Abbie Davidson also added 14 points for Salem. Jillian Pidgeon led the Lady Warriors with 9 points.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: West Branch, 50.0; Salem, 46.3
Scoring Defense: Salem, 35.4; West Branch, 35.9
Game Notes
-In their last outing on Saturday, West Branch jumped out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter before finishing off Carrollton – 52-34. Amanda Davidson (12), Anna Lippiatt (9), Sophie Gregory (8) and Sydney Mercer (7) combined to score 36 of the team’s 52 points. West Branch’s defense held Carrollton to just 23.9% from the floor.
-Only two teams have been able to score 50-points or more against West Branch this season. On January 16, Marlington defeated the Lady Warriors – 52-42. Nine days later (Jan. 25), McDonald posted 51 points but were turned away as West Branch were 3-point better (54-51).
-West Branch is 8-0 this year when they score 50-points or more.
-Sophie Gregory has averaged 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the course of the last 7 games.
-On Thursday (Feb. 4), Salem was upset by Boardman – 51-50. Kyla Jamison and Abbie Davidson scored 13 and 11 points respectively for the Quakers.
-After their 24-20 loss on Saturday, the Lady Quakers are trying to snap a two-game skid. They haven’t had a 3-game losing streak since December 21, 2019 to January 4, 2020 when they dropped four in a row.
-This season, Salem has held ten opponents to 42-points or less. In those contests, they’ve won 8 of the 10.
Division II Northeast 1 District Field
Sectional Semifinal (Feb. 17)
Game 1: Geneva at Lakeview
Game 2: Niles at Canton South
Game 3: Edgewood at Struthers
Game 4: Field at Streetsboro
Game 5: Ravenna at NDCL
Game 6: Chagrin Falls at Kenston
Sectional Final (Feb. 20)
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 at Perry
Game 8: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at Salem
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
District Semifinal (Feb. 24)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship
Remaining Winners, Feb. 27 at 7 pm
Division II Northeast 2 District Field
Sectional Semifinal (Feb. 17)
Game 1: Painesville Harvey at Jefferson
Game 2: East at Mooney
Game 3: West Geauga at Southeast
Game 4: Girard at Hubbard
Game 5: Chaney at West Branch
Sectional Final (Feb. 20)
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Poland
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Marlington
Game 9: Alliance at Winner of Game 5
District Semifinal (Feb. 24)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 9
District Championship
Remaining Winners, Feb. 27 at 7 pm