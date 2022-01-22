SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem outlasted West Branch 44-39 in Eastern Buckeye Conference girls basketball action on Saturday afternoon.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the game, Salem Head Coach Sarah Hamilton joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview,

Alivia Davidson-Chuck led the Quakers with 12 points and 5 rebounds. Abbie Davidson added 6 points, and 4 rebounds, while Jenna McClish added 8 points.

West Branch was led by Sophie Gregory who tallied a game-high 20 points. Sydney Mercer finished with 6, while Livvie Showalter added 4.

Salem improves to 14-2 and 7-2 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference. The Quakers are slated to visit Ursuline Monday night.

West Branch drops to 14-4. The Warriors will host Canton South Saturday, Jan. 29.