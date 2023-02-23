STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the most successful programs in the state are back at it again, this time for the district crown. Salem and Canfield will meet on this Saturday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week at 6 p.m.

The two schools met four days prior to Christmas where the Quakers came away with a fourteen-point victory (47-33). Canfield is after redemption.

Salem is seeking its second straight district championship while Canfield is after its first in ten years (2013).

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 6 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Salem (22-2) vs. Canfield (23-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting

Dec. 21, 2022 – Salem, 47-33

The Quakers outscored Canfield, 28-12, in the second half to post a 47-33 win in December. Abbie Davidson led Salem with 17 points. Rylee Hutton scored 13 of her 16 points in the final frame.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 53.1; Salem, 50.8

Scoring Defense: Salem, 29.9; Canfield, 32.5

Game Notes

-Salem has made a pair of trips to the state tournament (1994, 2004). Canfield has played in the Final Four three times as well (1991, 1992, 2001).

-A year ago, to the day (on February 25, 2022), Salem topped West Geauga – 41-33 – to win the district crown. Abbie Davidson led the way with 10 points. The Quakers advanced to the Regional Final.

-In their last outing on Wednesday, Salem got by Howland in the district semifinal – 53-22. Rylee Hutton and Abbie Davidson scored 15 and 13 points respectively to pace the Quaker offensive attack.

-Salem’s defense has permitted just three of their 24 opponents to score 40 points or more.

-The Quakers have won their last eleven games.

-During their playoff run, the Quakers have outscored their two opponents (Berkshire and Howland) by a combined score of 115-49.

–Top seeded-Canfield topped West Branch, 44-28, in the district semifinal behind Carlie Harmon (12), Camie Dill (11) and Kate Sahli (10), who all scored in double-figures.

-Canfield finished with a perfect 8-0 record in the All-American Conference. Three players were selected on the First-Team All-League (Abby Muckleroy, Player of the Year; Carlie Harmon; Kate Sahli).

-The Cardinals have won their last sixteen outings. Their last eight opponents haven’t been able to post more than 37 points in a single game.

-Ten years ago (2013), Canfield advanced to the regionals by defeating West Branch – 40-37 – paced by the play of Sabrina Mangapora (14) and Rachel Tinkey (10). That year, the Cardinals played against Hathaway Brown in the regional final. The Blazers went on to win the state title that season.

-The winner will be matched against either Perry or Marlington on Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m.

District Champions (from the area)

Since 2013

2022 – Bristol, Springfield, Liberty, Salem, West Branch

2021 – McDonald, Western Reserve, South Range, Poland

2020 – McDonald, Champion, South Range, West Branch

2019 – Western Reserve, Champion, Poland

2018 – Lisbon, Newton Falls, South Range, West Branch

2017 – Jackson-Milton, Ursuline, West Branch

2016 – Jackson-Milton, Newton Falls, Lakeview

2015 – Western Reserve, South Range, West Branch

2014 – Western Reserve, South Range, West Branch

2013 – Lowellville, Maplewood, United, Canfield