YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN features one of the best rivalries in the state when Ursuline hosts Mooney in a crosstown matchup that shouldn’t disappoint on Friday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Ranked No. 8 this week in the AP poll, Ursuline is riding a 6-game win streak against their rivals.

Mooney has won five consecutive game including this past week’s 15-point win over East Liverpool.

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney (8-3) at #8 Ursuline (8-2)

Last Five Meetings

Feb. 13, 2023 – Ursuline, 63-32

Feb. 10, 2023 – Ursuline, 66-49

Feb. 11, 2022 – Ursuline, 52-41

Jan. 11, 2022 – Ursuline, 51-27

Feb. 2, 2021 – Ursuline, 51-34

Last Meeting

…Geno Lucente (16) and Vinny Flauto (14) combined to score 30 points as Ursuline captured a perfect Steel Valley Conference slate a year ago, 63-32, on February 13. Rocco Turner paced Mooney with 12 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 70.9; Mooney, 57.3

Scoring Defense: Mooney, 43.7; Ursuline, 56.2

Game Notes

-Ursuline has defeated Mooney in six straight meetings.

-Since beginning the season with a 2-3 mark, the Cardinals have won its last six contests including this past Saturday’s East Liverpool Potters – 66-51. Ashton O’Brien paced Mooney with 21 while Nick Pregibon finished with 15 and Jibri Carter had 11. The Cardinals connected on seven 3-point baskets.

-Last time out, Rocco Turner and Nico Genova led the Cardinals with 13 and 10 points in its 51-46 win over East on Tuesday.

-Mooney has competed in the last three district championship tilts, winning two of those matchups (2021, 2022).

-The Fighting Irish’s two losses were by a total of 7 points (75-71, Massillon; 44-41, St. Vincent-St. Mary).

-Ursuline has topped 70 points in seven different contests this season; accumulating a season-high 85 points against Devon Prep on Dec. 3.

-Ursuline is ranked #8 in the state poll this week.

2023-24 Steel Valley Conference

Ursuline – 2-0

Mooney – 1-0

Chaney – 0-1

East – 0-2

Upcoming Schedule

Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 19 – Chaney

Jan. 21 – Chippewa

Jan. 23 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Ursuline

Jan. 23 – at East

Jan. 30 – at Chaney

Feb. 2 – at Fitch

Feb. 3 – South Range