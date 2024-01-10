YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN features one of the best rivalries in the state when Ursuline hosts Mooney in a crosstown matchup that shouldn’t disappoint on Friday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.
Ranked No. 8 this week in the AP poll, Ursuline is riding a 6-game win streak against their rivals.
Mooney has won five consecutive game including this past week’s 15-point win over East Liverpool.
High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney (8-3) at #8 Ursuline (8-2)
Last Five Meetings
Feb. 13, 2023 – Ursuline, 63-32
Feb. 10, 2023 – Ursuline, 66-49
Feb. 11, 2022 – Ursuline, 52-41
Jan. 11, 2022 – Ursuline, 51-27
Feb. 2, 2021 – Ursuline, 51-34
Last Meeting
…Geno Lucente (16) and Vinny Flauto (14) combined to score 30 points as Ursuline captured a perfect Steel Valley Conference slate a year ago, 63-32, on February 13. Rocco Turner paced Mooney with 12 points.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 70.9; Mooney, 57.3
Scoring Defense: Mooney, 43.7; Ursuline, 56.2
Game Notes
-Ursuline has defeated Mooney in six straight meetings.
-Since beginning the season with a 2-3 mark, the Cardinals have won its last six contests including this past Saturday’s East Liverpool Potters – 66-51. Ashton O’Brien paced Mooney with 21 while Nick Pregibon finished with 15 and Jibri Carter had 11. The Cardinals connected on seven 3-point baskets.
-Last time out, Rocco Turner and Nico Genova led the Cardinals with 13 and 10 points in its 51-46 win over East on Tuesday.
-Mooney has competed in the last three district championship tilts, winning two of those matchups (2021, 2022).
-The Fighting Irish’s two losses were by a total of 7 points (75-71, Massillon; 44-41, St. Vincent-St. Mary).
-Ursuline has topped 70 points in seven different contests this season; accumulating a season-high 85 points against Devon Prep on Dec. 3.
-Ursuline is ranked #8 in the state poll this week.
2023-24 Steel Valley Conference
Ursuline – 2-0
Mooney – 1-0
Chaney – 0-1
East – 0-2
Upcoming Schedule
Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 19 – Chaney
Jan. 21 – Chippewa
Jan. 23 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Ursuline
Jan. 23 – at East
Jan. 30 – at Chaney
Feb. 2 – at Fitch
Feb. 3 – South Range